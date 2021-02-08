PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KROST CPAs and Consultants, the Los Angeles based firm, has announced a new Principal, Stacey R. Korman, CPA, MST. Stacey has extensive experience in assurance & advisory and accounting services and since joining the firm she has led the accounting and audit departments.

As an AICPA certified Fundamental Client Accounting Advisor, Stacey leads KROST’s Client Accounting Service (CAS) division. CAS not only provides customizable accounting services for each client based on their specific situation and needs, but goes beyond business management or outsourced accounting by providing proactive insights and data analytics. This advisory methodology ensures clients’ accounting needs are predicted and exceeded as their business evolves and grows.

In addition to CAS, Stacey has developed the firm’s Paycheck Protection Program Loans Forgiveness team in partnership with Paren Knadjian, Practice Leader, M&A and Capital Markets and Sossi Bekarian, CPA, Senior Manager, Accounting. Since April 2020, the team has developed a proprietary budgeting and forgiveness maximization tool, hosted numerous webinars, and published a wealth of thought leadership on the subject. To date, KROST has assisted hundreds of businesses through the emergency loan program from the application process to loan forgiveness.

Stacey is expertly versed in working with clientele from a wide range of industries, including management companies, real estate, technology, foodservice, and not-for-profits. She provides consulting and cash management services to high net worth individuals, management companies, and small businesses. She is also an integral member of the Sports & Entertainment and Financial Services industry groups.

“Stacey is an outstanding member of our firm, and we are proud to welcome her as a principal as it is well deserved. She is a trusted consultant to our clients, mentor to staff, and technical leader who has elevated the work we do. Her industry expertise and breadth of knowledge is a tremendous value to us and those we serve,” said Jason Melillo, Senior Principal at KROST.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm serving clients across various industries in the areas of tax, accounting, consulting, assurance and advisory, M&A and capital markets, corporate tax incentives, and wealth management.

For more information about KROST, please visit: https://www.krostcpas.com/.

