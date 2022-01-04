ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MediSked, LLC was named as one of the Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Companies of 2021 by Healthcare Tech Outlook, a print and digital platform offering healthcare decision makers critical information on adopting, innovating and building new programs and approaches to enhance their capability to provide care.

The Top Population Health Management Solutions awarded by Healthcare Tech Outlook is an annual listing of ten companies that are at the forefront of providing Population Health Management solutions and impacting the industry.

MediSked has been a trusted technology partner to health and human services organizations across the country since 2003, delivering comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions via a person-centered technology model. MediSked offers a full-featured, modular software ecosystem for agencies in the home and community-based services (HCBS) and long-term services and supports (LTSS) industries.

MediSked’s population health management offering is distinctive from others in that MediSked is one of the few premier technology vendors that has in-depth experience in supporting statewide Medicaid transformation. With MediSked’s population health management solution suite, agencies can generate extensive analytics to identify opportunities that improve individual and population-level outcomes.

MediSked’s data warehouse and commitment to improving whole-person care allowed the company to identify and share vaccination rates among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and discover the correlation between smokers and opting out of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, MediSked found that with good care coordination, anxiety and needs were measurably improved during the pandemic.

About MediSked:

MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for health and human service organizations that support our community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies. MediSked has supported clients across the United States for 18 years and is number 1068 on the 2020 list of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

