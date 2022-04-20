ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Furthering its dedication to providing technology solutions to payers in the health and human services industry, MediSked has signed a corporate partnership agreement with Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA), MediSked announced today.

Founded in 1995, MHPA is the leading national trade organization focusing solely on the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. MHPA’s members include over 130 health plans, known as managed care organizations (MCOs), that serve over 40 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“MHPA is thrilled to have MediSked join us as a Bronze Partner,” said Craig A. Kennedy, MHPA President and CEO. “For nearly two decades MediSked has been an invaluable technology resource and partner to health and human service organizations across the United States, changing lives for the better and increasing efficiency, as well as driving innovations that support the health care community. We look forward to working with them in our efforts to increase access to quality, affordable health care for all.”

MediSked is one of the few premier technology vendors that has in-depth experience in supporting statewide Medicaid transformation using integrated end-to-end solutions that were built on the foundation of the federal Health Home State Plan.

As a Bronze Partner, MediSked will be working in partnership with MHPA to promote policy and operational solutions that enhance the delivery of quality care for Medicaid enrollees through improved access and cost-effective services.

“We are excited to join MHPA in our shared dedication to improving outcomes and quality of life for Medicaid-enrolled individuals across the country,” said Rachel Hendrickson, Associate Director of Strategic Growth at MediSked.

About MediSked:

MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for health and human service organizations that support our community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies. MediSked has supported clients across the United States since 2003.

