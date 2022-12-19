ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MediSked, LLC was named as one of the Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Providers of 2022 by Medhealth Outlook, after being named one of the Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Companies of 2021 by Healthcare Tech Outlook.



Image Caption: Cover of Medhealth Outlook, Dec 2022 issue, featuring Doug Golub of MediSked, LLC.

These issues of each magazine contain an annual listing of ten companies that are at the forefront of providing Population Health Management solutions and impacting the industry.

MediSked has been a trusted technology partner to health and human services organizations across the country since 2003, delivering comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions via a person-centered technology model. MediSked offers a full-featured, modular software ecosystem for agencies in the home and community-based services (HCBS) and long-term services and supports (LTSS) industries.

MediSked’s population health management offering is distinctive from others in that MediSked is one of the few premier technology vendors that has in-depth experience in supporting statewide Medicaid transformation. With MediSked’s population health management solution suite, agencies can generate extensive analytics to identify opportunities that improve individual and population-level outcomes.

To learn more about MediSked’s population health management solution, visit https://www.medisked.com/

To view MediSked’s 2022 award in Medhealth Outlook, visit https://medhealthoutlook.com/population-health-edition-2022/

About MediSked:

MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for health and human service organizations that support our community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies. MediSked has supported clients across the United States since 2003.

