WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doug Golub, President of MediSked, LLC, has been announced as Washington, D.C.’s Best Tech Manager Timmy Award Winner for 2022, chosen by peers in tech. Presented by community platform Tech in Motion, the Timmys is a celebration of the top people and companies to work for in technology. Going beyond the requirements of the job, Golub strives to foster growth and promote a great team culture, encouraging their team to succeed as a source of positive influence and leadership.



PHOTO CAPTION: Doug Golub, President of MediSked, LLC.

“With so many things in our industry in a continual state of change, having a manager that knows how to get the very best out of a team and be a stabilizing force is something of utmost value,” said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion’s founder. “The Timmys are proud to be able to highlight some of the best leaders the tech world has to offer, and to bring them all together to show why leaders that empower and encourage their teams lead to the biggest successes.”

“Doug is a fearless leader that is always looking out for the best interests of his people, who is endlessly devoted to our company mission of better the lives of individuals and is always looking for ways to be better and do better,” said Tami Mavity, Chief Transformation Officer at MediSked. “Doug inspires innovation, problem-solving, and optimal performances every day at work.”

For 19 years, MediSked has been the trusted technology partner to health and human services organizations across the country. As a software and solution provider for providers, payers, and governments, MediSked studies data analytics trends to present ways to improve lives and cost efficacy for service delivery in the long term services and supports sector.

Winners of Regional Timmy Awards like Golub now advance to the final round, the North American Timmy Awards, where they will be judged by tech industry experts from top companies like VMWare, PayPal, Etsy and Fidelity. In addition to Best Tech Manager, the contenders for North American Timmy Awards have been announced for all categories: Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Work Culture and Best Tech Enterprise Employer.

The North American winners will be unveiled live during the 8th Annual Timmy Awards on November 10th. A celebration of all things tech, the 2022 Timmy Awards will have a pre-show networking happy hour with break-out sessions immediately preceding the main event. In addition to giveaways and host entertainment, attendees can hear from guest speakers, celebrate as the winners are announced on-air, and take part in the biggest night in tech. Visit the website to RSVP or see all Regional Winners.

About Tech in Motion Events:

Tech in Motion is a North American community platform that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in major tech regions across North America. Visit techinmotion.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About MediSked:

MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for health and human service organizations that support our community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies. MediSked has supported clients across the United States since 2003.

Learn more at: https://www.medisked.com/

