LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At the heart of a celebration hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles this Christmas season was a miracle: the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Each year, Mexican communities at home and in the diaspora commemorate this blessed event. It marks the day nearly 500 years ago, in 1531, when the Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Juan Diego on the hill of Tepeyac near Mexico City. The Virgin of Guadalupe is the patroness of Mexico and the Americas; her image has become a symbol of Mexican identity and faith.



In Los Angeles and other American cities, the day is celebrated with local Masses and community gatherings. It serves as a religious observance and an occasion for Mexican Americans and immigrants living in the Southland to express and maintain their cultural identity and connection within the community.

Folkloric dancers clad in traditional costumes began the celebration, followed by a performance of a play by Ikarius Grupo Teatral (The Ikarus Theatre Company) about the miracle of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Guadalupe Vazquez, the theater company coordinator, thanked the Church for hosting the event, which enabled the community to celebrate and maintain its pride in its beliefs, shared morality, and culture.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization. It is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground for cooperative efforts to uplift people of all denominations. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church in 2010.

The Church hosts open house events, seminars, and family fun days throughout the year, all in the spirit of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s words: “A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, Scientology.tv, mobile apps, and the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

