SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), the leader in mortgage technology, has been recognized with the 2025 AI Pioneer Award by PROGRESS in Lending Association for leveraging artificial intelligence like ChatMMI cross its platform to deliver to deliver real, measurable outcomes for lenders—from opportunity discovery and timely outreach to borrower retention and lifetime loyalty.



Image caption: NEW! ChatMMI’s Automatic User Awareness, “What are my opportunities today?” — ChatMMI knows exactly who you are & delivers insights specific to you.

The AI Pioneer honorees were selected for moving beyond experimentation to operationalize AI at scale. At MMI, this evolution has been guided by CEO & Founder Ben Teerlink’s vision to make intelligence and closing loans effortless for loan officers and lenders. Under CTO Dan Jones’s technical leadership, MMI has turned that vision into reliable, production-grade systems.

“Our north star has been simple from day one: make intelligence effortless for originators,” said Teerlink. “AI should remove friction, not add it. I’m proud of how our teams turned that vision into systems that act at the right moment so lenders can close more loans with less effort.”

“AI isn’t a side project at MMI – it’s how the platform works,” said Jones. “We built a conversational layer (ChatMMI), predictive signals, and engagement workflows into a single ecosystem. The goal is precision: surface the right opportunity, trigger the right action, and measure the business impact—all without asking users to stitch tools together.”

Ways MMI Operationalizes AI Today

ChatMMI (Conversational AI): Natural-language questions return instant, data-backed answers—no dashboards or manual queries required.

Natural-language questions return instant, data-backed answers—no dashboards or manual queries required. Predictive Borrower Intelligence (MonitorBase): AI-driven alerts for equity changes, listing signals, MI removal, and opportunity windows—feeding timely retention plays.

AI-driven alerts for equity changes, listing signals, MI removal, and opportunity windows—feeding timely retention plays. AI-Driven Content Creation (Bonzo): Generates and personalizes relevant messaging at scale, enabling teams to communicate faster and with greater precision.

Generates and personalizes relevant messaging at scale, enabling teams to communicate faster and with greater precision. Automated Engagement (MMI One + Bonzo): Outreach sequences trigger automatically, using verified data and intent to time messages and tasks.

Outreach sequences trigger automatically, using verified data and intent to time messages and tasks. Data Quality & Coverage: AI-assisted matching and normalization expand coverage and accuracy across markets; unified intelligence supports recruiting, partner mapping, and market moves.

AI-assisted matching and normalization expand coverage and accuracy across markets; unified intelligence supports recruiting, partner mapping, and market moves. Pathways Home: A consumer experience that turns insights into everyday value—equity tracking, valuation trends, and loan health—keeping LOs connected for life.

Together, these capabilities enable lenders to move easily from Lead → Loan → Lifetime Loyalty, with AI quietly orchestrating insights and actions in the background.

About MMI

MMI delivers the mortgage industry’s only all-in-one tech platform that helps LOs close more loans faster. MMI One unifies market intelligence (MMI Data Center), predictive borrower alerts (MonitorBase), effortless engagement (Bonzo), and conversational AI (ChatMMI) so lenders can operate more efficiently—automatically. Pathways Home extends that intelligence to homeowners with personalized, white-labeled insights that keep lenders top of mind long after closing. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

About PROGRESS in Lending Association

PROGRESS In Lending Association was formed to help lending executives grow their business by boiling down the latest news and trends into sound strategies. Ther company is run by industry veterans that have come together to make a positive difference for their readers.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1118-s2p-mmi-ai-300dpi.webp

Image caption: NEW! ChatMMI’s Automatic User Awareness, “What are my opportunities today?” — ChatMMI knows exactly who you are & delivers insights specific to you.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Brian Vacanti

VP of Marketing, MMI One

e: brian.vacanti@mmi.io

m: 720-369-8500

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence