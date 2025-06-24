SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MMI (Mobility Market Intelligence), the sole provider of a unified mortgage technology solution for the lending and real estate finance industry, proudly announces that Kortney Lane-Schafers, Vice President of Growth & Client Advocacy, has been recognized as a 2025 Most Powerful Woman in Fintech by PROGRESS in Lending.



Image caption: Kortney Lane-Schafers, Vice President of Growth & Client Advocacy at MMI, named a 2025 Most Powerful Woman in Fintech by PROGRESS in Lending.

Each year, PROGRESS in Lending honors standout leaders who are transforming the financial services landscape through innovation, collaboration, and influence. The 2025 list celebrates women who are not only driving results but also helping shape a smarter, more connected fintech ecosystem.

“Kortney brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, deep empathy, and real-world execution to everything she touches,” said Ben Teerlink, CEO and Founder of MMI. “She understands exactly what lenders need to succeed—across platforms, partnerships, and people—and she delivers with care and consistency. This recognition reflects the standard she sets for all of us.”

With 15 years of experience at the intersection of fintech and mortgage lending, Lane-Schafers has helped define what true client advocacy looks like in an industry undergoing rapid digital transformation. In her role at MMI, she leads customer growth initiatives and enterprise enablement across the company’s integrated ecosystem—which includes MMI’s Data Center for market intelligence and recruiting, Bonzo for personalized engagement and automation, and MonitorBase for predictive borrower insights.

She works closely with lenders of all sizes—from national brands to local leaders—to help teams fully adopt and scale these tools, driving smarter outreach, stronger relationships, and measurable business growth. Whether rolling out enterprise strategies or delivering branch-level support, her commitment to real results has made her a trusted advisor and a force for progress.

Kortney is also a sought-after speaker and advocate for thoughtful, human-centered technology. Her voice continues to help shift industry dialogue away from siloed systems toward more unified, customer-first platforms that empower loan officers, marketers, and leadership teams alike.

About MMI

MMI delivers the industry’s only unified mortgage technology solution through its Lead-to-Loan-to-Lifetime Loyalty Growth System, powered by MMI’s Data Center, MonitorBase, and Bonzo. By combining market intelligence, borrower alerts, and personalized outreach at scale, MMI helps lenders uncover hidden opportunities and trigger campaigns with precision timing, targeting, and messaging. Launching soon, Pathways Home extends this ecosystem by reconnecting homeowners to their equity, goals, and local experts—long after closing. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Brian Vacanti

VP of Marketing

(720) 369-8500

brian.vacanti@mmi.io

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence