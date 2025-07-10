SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), the industry’s sole provider of a unified mortgage technology solution, today announced a series of major platform enhancements and strategic product upgrades delivered in Q2 2025. These developments reinforce MMI’s leadership as the only cohesive system delivering market intelligence, predictive borrower alerts, conversation-driven CRM, and a homeowner engagement platform in one high-impact solution.



Image caption: The MMI Unified Mortgage Technology Solution.

RAISING THE BAR AGAIN: MMI’S MOST ACCURATE, MOST COMPLETE MORTGAGE DATA YET

MMI’s Data Just Got More Precise—with Broader Coverage Than Ever

Real estate listing coverage expanded from 90% to 98.5% of U.S. population by county

In harder-to-reach markets, listing coverage has tripled, and overall we’ve seen a 50% increase in listing volume.

Connecting mortgage data to real estate data has improved by 35%, giving us a clearer picture of LO–agent relationships.

MMI now refreshes data in near real-time––so when a loan officer switches companies, you’ll know almost instantly.

Reimagined User Experience for Greater Efficiency

A completely redesigned interface with smarter search, personalized workspaces, streamlined navigation, and new leaderboards

Updated design aligns with user intent and helps identify growth opportunities and showcase LO performance

API & Integration Advancements

Expanded API functionality for seamless enterprise integrations across CRM, advertising, and compliance ecosystems

PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS ACROSS THE ECOSYSTEM

MonitorBase

New borrower alerts including MI removal, listing activity, and retention risks

Credit-based audience tools now available on demand

Bonzo

New integrations with Sonar and nCino

“Starters” experience launched for rapid onboarding

System-wide scalability and compliance upgrades

AI upgrades and expansion across platform communication and functionality

Pathways Home

Automated equity alerts and smarter property insights

Enhanced admin tools, invite automation, bulk upload options and support for federally licensed entities

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: ACTIVATION, ADOPTION, AND ADVOCACY

MMI’s Customer Success team delivered additional value through enhanced Quarterly Business Reviews, custom training and product feedback loops, while the Marketing team expanded customer engagement via new case studies, a new email newsletter and a presence at events like TMBA, Great River––with an exclusive private event at The Garden of the Gods Resort in June. Finally, recent industry honors include:

Melissa Sike, VP of Enterprise Sales, named a 2025 Mortgage Star

Kortney Lane-Schafers, VP of Growth & Client Advocacy, named one of 2025’s Most Powerful Women in Fintech

MMI continues to grow its market presence by delivering high-impact, bundled solutions that drive real customer value. By replacing fragmented, costly, and underused tools with a unified solution, MMI empowers lenders to simplify their tech stack, maximize ROI, and deliver better experiences across the entire borrower lifecycle.

“Everything we rolled out in Q2 comes back to one thing—our customers,” said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. “We’re listening to what lenders actually need: better data, faster insights, and tools that connect them more meaningfully with borrowers. By bringing all of that together in one solution, we’re making it easier for our clients to compete, grow, and build lifelong relationships with their clients.”

About MMI

Founded in 2008, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is the industry’s only fully unified mortgage technology solution. Combining robust market data, borrower insights, conversation-driven CRM, and homeowner engagement tools through MMI, MonitorBase, Bonzo, and the upcoming Pathways Home, MMI empowers lenders to identify opportunities, engage referral partners, and stay connected across the full customer lifecycle. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

IMAGE link for media: https://mmi-prod.imgix.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/v2-all-navy-middle_mmi_4brand_1370x960.png

Image caption: The MMI Unified Mortgage Technology Solution.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Brian Vacanti

VP of Marketing

(720) 369-8500

brian.vacanti@mmi.io

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence