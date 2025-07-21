SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), the original pioneer in mortgage market intelligence, today announced the launch of ChatMMI™ – the industry’s first conversational AI interface built specifically for lenders, recruiters, and mortgage professionals.



Founded in 2008, MMI has spent nearly two decades building the industry’s most comprehensive mortgage data solution. From visualizing market share to unlocking loan officer performance, MMI has helped shape how mortgage companies compete and grow. Now, with the launch of ChatMMI, the company is taking that intelligence one step further—making it instantly accessible through natural language.

“We’ve always focused on giving our clients the best data,” said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. “ChatMMI is about giving them faster access to it. No filters, no exports, no manual work—just the insights they need, when they need them.”

ASK ANYTHING. GET ANSWERS INSTANTLY

With ChatMMI, users can skip dashboards, filters, and spreadsheets—and just ask.

Want to know which lenders gained the most purchase volume in California last quarter? Or see retention by month for the past 5 years? Just ask. ChatMMI responds in real time, pulling from the deepest, most robust dataset in the industry.

BUILT ON THE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY’S MOST POWERFUL DATA ENGINE

ChatMMI is powered by the industry’s most complete mortgage data and intelligence. Behind the scenes, it taps into:

500 million+ origination records spanning 25 years

8+ terabytes of data

Real-time insights across 150+ million properties and 3,000+ counties

MMI recently expanded MLS listing coverage from 90% to 98.5% of U.S. counties, with some counties seeing listing volume jump by 50% to 300%. The company also improved how it connects mortgage and real estate data—by 35%.

When you ask ChatMMI a question, you’re not getting an approximation based on incomplete or unreliable source data. You’re getting a fast, precise response—backed by the mortgage industry’s most complete and trusted data engine.

“With ChatMMI, we’re making all of that data and intelligence even more accessible,” said Dan Jones, Chief Technology Officer at MMI. “It’s like having a 24/7 data analyst who understands mortgage—and speaks your language.”

ONE GOAL. ONE SOLUTION

ChatMMI is the latest addition to MMI’s unified mortgage technology solution, which includes:

MMI Data Center – The industry’s most trusted source for mortgage market intelligence, production trends, referral insights, and recruiting data. ChatMMI is built directly into the MMI Data Center for instant, conversational access to insights.

Bonzo – Automates outreach and engagement—CRM, SMS, email, video, and ads—for personalized communication at scale

MonitorBase – Borrower alerts, predictive analytics, and lead insights

Pathways Home (launching later this year) – Post-close homeowner engagement that keeps LOs connected for life

Together, these tools support MMI’s Lead-to-Loan-to-Lifetime Loyalty™ approach—giving lenders everything they need to recruit top talent, engage borrowers, and build relationships that last long after closing.

WHAT’S NEXT

ChatMMI users will see more enhancements and features this fall—including predictive prompts, embedded benchmarking, and integrations with CRM and marketing automation tools.

Founded in 2008, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is the industry’s leading unified mortgage technology solution. Combining robust market data, borrower insights, conversation-driven CRM, and homeowner engagement tools through MMI Data Center, MonitorBase, Bonzo, and the upcoming Pathways Home, MMI empowers lenders to identify opportunities, engage referral partners, and stay connected across the full customer lifecycle. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

Image caption: ChatMMI shows a loan officer's five-year production history – refi and purchase – instantly, from a single prompt.

