SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HousingWire has recognized Dan Jones, Chief Technology Officer at Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), as one of its 2025 Tech Trendsetters – an annual honor celebrating 75 technology leaders who are shaping the future of housing through innovation.



Image caption: MMI’s Chief Technology Officer Dan Jones Named 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

Now in its seventh year, the Tech Trendsetters program highlights the people behind the technology — the engineers, product leaders, and data visionaries transforming how the housing industry connects and serves its customers. This year’s honorees represent every corner of housing—from mortgage and real estate to servicing and capital markets—and are advancing new standards for automation, efficiency, and client experience.

Since joining MMI in 2024, Jones has redefined how lenders use data to build lifelong borrower relationships. He led the integration of MMI’s three flagship products – MMI Data Center, MonitorBase predictive alerts, and Bonzo engagement automation – into a single, intelligent, automated ecosystem known as MMI One. The platform unites market intelligence, borrower insights, and engagement automation into one connected experience, purpose-built to do everything for the LO to close more loans more efficiently.

Under Jones’s leadership, MMI also launched ChatMMI, the industry’s first conversational AI for mortgage intelligence. ChatMMI enables lenders to ask natural-language questions and receive instant, data-backed answers—eliminating the lag of traditional dashboards or static reports.

Jones spearheaded a comprehensive data excellence initiative that expanded MLS coverage to 98.5% of U.S. counties, improved mortgage-to-real-estate linkages by 35%, and enhanced data accuracy across underserved markets—all while maintaining MMI’s standards for security, compliance, and governance.

“Dan has a rare ability to turn complex ideas into transformative technology,” said Ben Teerlink, CEO and Founder of MMI. “His leadership continues to raise the standard for what’s possible in mortgage intelligence—where data becomes action and innovation drives lasting relationships.”

Prior to MMI, Jones spent 17 years at Rocket Companies, where he helped design and scale Rocket’s multi-petabyte data platform, powering more than 3.7 billion AI-driven decisions annually and achieving client retention rates exceeding 90%.

At MMI, Jones is leading the launch of Pathways Home, a consumer-facing experience that connects borrowers and loan officers for life through personalized home valuations, equity tracking, and loan health insights. Together with MMI One, ChatMMI, and Pathways Home, Jones is helping lenders close more loans more efficiently than ever as they move from Lead → Loan → Lifetime Loyalty—a connected journey built on data intelligence and engagement.

About Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI)

MMI is the industry’s leading provider of mortgage technology. Its integrated platform—MMI One—combines data, automation, and engagement to help lenders recruit top producers, retain borrowers and build lasting relationships—ultimately making it easier to close more loans faster than ever. Through its core products—MMI Data Center, MonitorBase, Bonzo, and Pathways Home—MMI delivers the unified system powering growth from Lead → Loan → Lifetime Loyalty. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data, research, business journalism, and events for housing leaders. Its annual Tech Trendsetters award honors technology leaders whose products and platforms are transforming the housing ecosystem. Explore more at https://www.housingwire.com/.

