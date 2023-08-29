SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranks No. 15 on the 2023 Utah Business list of fastest-growing companies in the state. This marks MMI’s second consecutive appearance on the list and in the top 15.



After debuting on the list at No. 11 in 2022, MMI has experienced sustained and immense growth. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 40 of the top 50 lenders in the country.

In 2022, loan originators (LOs) with MMI accounts produced 1.9X the volume of LOs with MMI. MMI continues to develop and provide tools and integrations to analyze as well as further insights specific to users’ business objectives. MMI has already released six new tools in 2023 to help LOs and lenders continue to outperform their peers.

“As a Utah native, I consider it a privilege to contribute to the state’s flourishing business community,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “The Utah Fast 50 is an impressive list of growing companies and it is an honor to be included among their ranks.”

Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2022 growth and must have been in business for at least two years.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

