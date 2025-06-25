MONTROSE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At the epicenter of the largest population of Scientologists on Earth – and already renowned for its humanitarian outreach – a transformed Mission rises to serve this Crescenta Valley enclave with even greater power and purpose. Nestled beneath Los Angeles’ majestic Verdugo Mountains, the newly transformed Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills opened its doors to the community on June 22, following a dedication ceremony attended by hundreds of parishioners, civic leaders and humanitarian partners from across Southern California.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills unveils its Ideal Mission in Montrose, California, on June 22, 2025, marking over 40 years of community service with a Grand Opening attended by parishioners, volunteers and civic leaders.

Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). The Ideal Scientology Mission of the Foothills is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology Technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Mission Executive Director Stacy Kitchens welcomed all those joining for the momentous occasion. “Our Mission was established over 40 years ago with the goal to uplift and enrich the Foothills community, using the tools of Scientology,” she said. “We serve as a central point from which to emanate L. Ron Hubbard’s solutions for drug rehabilitation, drug prevention and campaigns to salvage every sector of society. All of this comes under the heading and responsibility of a Scientology Mission. And we now open our doors to expand our help to the community.”

The Church of Scientology’s ongoing commitment to community service has fostered strong partnerships throughout the region. That was evidenced by the presence of numerous dignitaries commemorating the occasion and offering speeches and accolades during the celebration.

Ms. Susana Porras, Community Organizer for the City of Pasadena, spoke of how, over the course of some 20 years of service, she has witnessed Scientologists demonstrate commitment to community across every sector—from drug prevention to disaster response. “The humanitarian campaigns sponsored by the Church are second to none,” she said. “The opening of this Ideal Scientology Mission of the Foothills is now one more example of this organization doing something that needs to be done. It’s one more example of community partnership and of us working together to fulfill the same mission of creating a beautiful, healthy and sustainable society.”

Ms. Molly Burke, Executive Director of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce and a lifelong Montrose local, echoed that sentiment as she shared her experience working alongside the Church and its members. “The Church of Scientology continually shows up for Montrose in ways big and small—organizing toy drives that bring joy to local children, volunteering your time and energy at community events like the Chamber’s biggest event, Oktoberfest, and organizing street cleanups to keep our city beautiful. Your commitment to service is inspiring. You step up without needing to be asked. This community is not only lucky to have you in it, we are better because you are here.”

Mr. Emlyn Thomas, a volunteer leader of Operation BBQ Relief whose charity serves up to 50,000 meals a day in disaster zones, spoke of partnering with Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the California wildfires. “Every person I met from Scientology was calm, prepared and composed. They were on a mission to get the job done. I look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with them at any disaster site. So, from the bottom of my heart—thank you. Thank you for standing up, for being ready, and for building something that makes a real difference.”

Visitors to the Foothills Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Foothills is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

Further Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across the globe in the coming months.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 170 countries. For three decades, Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, has protected, preserved and expanded Scientology worldwide.

