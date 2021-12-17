TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has received the 2021 Elite Women in Mortgage award from Mortgage Professional America (MPA).



PHOTO CAPTION: DocMagic director of client services, Lori Johnson.

Now in its fifth year, MPA’s Elite Women award celebrates the outstanding achievements of women that work in the mortgage industry. MPA created the award to recognize the exceptional work of women whose efforts and contributions are paving the way for future generations. The award largely looks back at recent accomplishments that are having a positive effect on the mortgage industry.

“Being recognized alongside other accomplished females that are doing exceptional things for the industry is a huge honor for me,” stated Johnson. “For years, the outstanding team I work with at DocMagic has been moving mountains to help lenders, settlement providers, investors, and other relevant parties automate manual workflows and remove paper from antiquated processes. I thank the judges at MPA for their research and the hard work of my entire team for making this accolade a reality.”

MPA’s judges were impressed with Lori’s roll-up-your-sleeves leadership style that places the company and customer first, making excellence in service her primary focus. She works passionately and tirelessly to ensure that complex and precision-based eClosing and digital mortgage technology implementations are executed flawlessly, delivering a level of customer satisfaction that lenders and partners rave about.

In particular, Lori is credited with helping DocMagic’s lender clients achieve a huge uptick in growth – via eClosing technology. First, the remote implementation model she oversaw was wildly successful in helping lenders clients to go live without disruption to operations during and after the pandemic.

Second, she successfully transitioned her entire team virtually overnight to a work-from-home (WFH) environment where they were able to execute tasks just as effectively as when they were at DocMagic’s headquarters.

Of note is that Lori’s efforts helped DocMagic land on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, with a 67 percent three-year growth rate from 2017 to 2020. More and more lenders in the mortgage industry are now seeing the immense value of automating the closing process from start to finish. This has helped tremendously with adoption of this component of the digital mortgage workflow — fully paperless closings.

DocMagic will close 2021 out with another banner year in sales, new client implementations, solution enhancements, seamless integrations, and more. Company officials say 2022 will be another strong year for technology innovation in the mortgage industry.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy.

For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

Social: @DocMagic #eClosingLeader #eClosingTechnology #2021EliteWomen #MortgageProfessionalAmerica

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.