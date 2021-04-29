RED BANK, N.J., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Buckingham Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Buckingham Companies, an Indianapolis-based full-service real estate firm, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a new partnership that will provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the country. Buckingham Foundation’s support will help grow Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs in Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, and Tennessee.

To date, Move For Hunger has collected and delivered more than 22 million pounds of food — providing over 18 million meals — to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada. Buckingham Foundation will encourage residents who are moving out at select properties to gather their non-perishable food items and leave those items behind to be donated to local food pantries and food banks. Through this new partnership, Move For Hunger can provide 15,000 more meals to those in need.

“We’re very excited to be making Buckingham Companies and their Foundation a part of Move For Hunger,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “They’ve been a strong advocate for years in the fight against hunger and the joining of our two companies will only help amplify all of our work.”

“Buckingham Foundation’s mission is to create positive change in the areas we serve,” said Theresa Rhodes, Executive Director of Buckingham Foundation. “Our partnership with Move for Hunger will help us tackle food waste and hunger in our communities, which directly supports our mission to give back in a tangible way. Buckingham Foundation is proud to involve our residents and employees in this meaningful initiative.”

Food insecurity increased in 2020 with the effects of the pandemic leaving millions out of work. 42 million people, including 1 in 6 children, are struggling to know where their next meals will come from. All the while, 35% of the food in the United States ends up in landfills. Move For Hunger helps rescue unused, non-perishable food and with its network of 1,000+ movers, transports it to local food banks across the country.

The new partnership with Buckingham Foundation will enable Move For Hunger to continue to help the families, individuals, and children who are most in need of food assistance.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Buckingham Foundation

Buckingham Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Buckingham Companies. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has grown its grant giving capacity to support affordable housing opportunities for families in need, to encourage participation in arts and culture initiatives and to invest in local communities. In 2015, Buckingham Foundation joined the fight against childhood hunger with its Love Indy campaign. Buckingham Foundation invests in organizations through meaningful grants, volunteers thousands of hours to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations and goes beyond typical philanthropy to open doors that create positive change. To learn more, visit https://www.buckinghamfoundationinc.org/.

