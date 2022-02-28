RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today’s Local Media, a full-service marketing agency serving moving companies nationwide, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced that they have renewed a partnership that will reduce food waste and fight hunger nationwide.

Today’s Local Media partnered with Move For Hunger in 2020 and has since contributed nearly 20,000 meals to food insecure communities nationwide. They have also been named a top 50 marketing agency in the United States every year since 2018, and have many clients that also contribute to the mission of Move For Hunger.

It was important for us to take a more active role in the fight against hunger,” said Ben Wright, Founder, Today’s Local Media. “Because we work directly with movers across the country, we have an even greater ability and responsibility to help. We are a family owned and operated organization. And there seems like no better organization to partner with than one that feeds families in need.”

Founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, Move For Hunger has provided more than 26 million pounds of food, equaling over 22 million meals, to food pantries and banks across the United States. Move For Hunger’s network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 2,000 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, volunteer to collect this unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to their local food banks.

“With the support of partners like Today’s Local Media, Move For Hunger is able to continue to make an impact throughout the United States and Canada at such a pivotal point in time,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 22 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

About Today’s Local Media

Today’s Local Media is a full-service marketing agency serving moving companies nationwide. Our mission is to bring new leads to movers and accelerate their growth. We do this by SEO, mobile friendly websites, and leveraging online advertising. Our clients love us, and we have built a great reputation by taking a straightforward and honest approach to customer service. Visit Today’s Local Media to learn more at https://www.todayslocalmedia.com/.

