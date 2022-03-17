SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF) today named Nancy Pfund, the Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners, as the FWSF 2022 Financial Woman of the Year. DBL Partners is one of the first venture capital firms to bring impact investing into the mainstream. Nancy and her colleagues launched DBL out of JP Morgan in 2008 after seeing increased momentum in the move to social and environmental impact. At DBL (standing for “Double Bottom Line”), Nancy and her team built a firm whose raison d’être is to foster investment with impact. The firm strives to optimize both financial return (First Bottom Line) and positive social impact, including social, environmental and economic benefits (Second Bottom Line) in the regions and sectors in which it invests. Nancy was an early investor in Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, and Pandora, among many others.



PHOTO CAPTION: Nancy Pfund, the Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners.

In addition to her innovation and leadership in building a clean energy future for the planet and putting social impact on the boardroom agenda, Nancy has consistently been an advocate for advancing the participation and leadership of women. Nancy firmly believes that the future will be brighter with a more diverse and representative workforce building it. FWSF shares Nancy’s commitment to making an impact, increasing diversity, and advancing women–these are a few of the many reasons why Nancy is being honored by FWSF in 2022.

“Building my finance career in San Francisco over the years,” says Nancy, “I have always been struck by the abundance of professional women who lead not only in their own fields, but in proactively helping other women advance in theirs. The Financial Women of San Francisco organization has played a key role in highlighting the importance and accomplishments of Bay Area women in finance, and I am honored to join the ranks of outstanding women who have won this award before me.”

Melissa Maquilan Radic, the 2022 President of FWSF and Managing Director of Investor Relations & Capital Markets at IMPACT Community Capital, LLC is particularly excited about this year’s honoree. “Nancy Pfund was a leader in the impact investing space long before this type of investing gained the widespread recognition it has today. She is a champion of social and environmental change, both personally and professionally, and is an inspiring role model for women who want to lead in the investment management or impact space. We are so proud to grant Nancy our highest honor and look forward to sharing her insights with the FWSF community.”

“When I first started my impact investing journey, it was a lonely place to be,” Nancy explained, “Undaunted, and determined to bring the worlds of finance, investment and social and environmental progress together, I relied on the support of early adopters willing to bet on me and on this new vision. Many of these early adopters were women, and women continue to lead in impact today. FWSF embodies the spirit of impact—and its benefits—by steadfastly lifting women up and passing the baton to younger women through its scholarship program that creates the next generation of financial women leaders.”

The Financial Woman of the Year award was established in 1996 to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary. Past FWSF Presidents Leslie Miller and Shelly Porges created the Financial Woman of the Year event with the triple purposes of raising funds for FWSF’s scholarship program, increasing awareness of FWSF, and celebrating the careers of senior leaders in finance. Since then, it has provided a platform for high-achieving honorees to share their professional experience with others and to inspire other women in their own careers and ambitions. Nancy joins a distinguished list of former honorees including Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, Terri Kallsen, Chief Operating Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, Heidi Roizen, Partner at Threshold Ventures; Robin Washington, former chief financial officer (CFO) of Gilead; Debbie Messemer, former managing partner of KPMG’s Bay Area Market; Carrie Dolan, CFO of Kraken Digital Asset Exchange; Sarah Friar, CEO of Next Door and former CFO of Square; and Pat Yarrington, former CFO of Chevron.

About Nancy Pfund

Nancy Pfund is the Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Partners and one of the world’s pioneers in impact investing. Through Nancy’s passion and leadership, DBL has revealed the power of venture capital to promote social change and environmental improvement. Nancy writes and speaks frequently on the field of impact investing, and she sponsors or sits on the boards of several companies, including; Farmers Business Network, The Muse, Zola Electric, Bellwether Coffee, Spatial, and, prior to their public offerings, Tesla, SolarCity and Pandora. Prior to founding DBL, Nancy was a Managing Director in Venture Capital at JPMorgan, having started her investment career at Hambrecht & Quist in 1984. Previously, Nancy worked at Intel Corporation, The State of California, Stanford University, and the Sierra Club. Nancy received her BA and MA in Anthropology from Stanford University and her MBA from the Yale School of Management.

In September 2020, Nancy was named to the Forbes Impact 50 List of the most notable impact investors. She is also a recipient of the Commonwealth Club 2018 Distinguished Citizen Award and the Earth Day Network 2018 Climate Visionary Award. She was featured as #17 in the 2014 Fortune Inaugural World’s Top 25 Eco-Innovators and appeared in Fast Company’s 2016 List of Most Creative People in Business.

To learn more about Nancy Pfund’s incredible leadership and career, please visit: https://www.dbl.vc/people/nancy-pfund/

About DBL Partners

DBL Partners was formed with a “Double Bottom Line” investment strategy to invest in companies that can deliver top-tier venture capital returns (First Bottom Line), while working with companies to enable social, environmental, and economic improvement in the regions in which they operate (Second Bottom Line).

DBL Partners uses venture capital to accelerate innovation in a way that positively affects an organization’s social impact, as well as its financial success. DBL strongly believes that these two drivers–positive social change and healthy financial performance–are inherently connected. DBL invests and helps nurture outstanding entrepreneurs and companies in Cleantech, Information Technology, Sustainable Products and Services and Healthcare.

For more information about DBL Partners, please visit: https://www.dbl.vc/

About Financial Women of San Francisco

The Financial Women of San Francisco seeks to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area. In addition to the FWSF’s professional organization focused on advancing women, since 1985, the FWSF Scholarship Fund (a 501(c)(3) organization) has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarship grants to more than 325 Bay Area women. Beyond financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients are mentored by FWSF members, become members of the organization, and attend career development and networking events.

For more information, please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow Financial Women of San Francisco on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

