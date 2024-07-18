SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA was awarded a $15,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Sacramento region.



Over the past several years, there has been an increase in pets entering the Sacramento SPCA’s care with preexisting behavior challenges. To meet the needs of every pet and ensure they are adopted as quickly as possible, the Sacramento SPCA’s Behavior and Adoptions Teams developed new programs to provide these pets with the extra support they need while in the shelter and resources they can go home with as they adjust to life with their new families.

Thanks to the lifesaving investment from Petco Love, both dogs and cats needing extra behavior support will benefit from these new programs. Funds will purchase materials for their in-shelter enrichment as well as items for an “Adoption Success Kit” that will go home with them when they are adopted.

“We are incredibly grateful for Petco Love’s continued investment in our lifesaving work,” said Sarah Haney, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Their partnership will allow us to provide customized care for pets needing extra behavior support. With this initiative, the Sacramento SPCA can continue to be a resource for adopters in our community, reduce the number of pets returned to our care for behavioral reasons, and keep as many families together as possible.”

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Sacramento SPCA is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

As the only full-service 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and not affiliated with any other SPCA or humane society, including the ASPCA. All funds stay right here in the Sacramento region – helping pets – and the people who love them – in our own communities.

For more information about the Sacramento SPCA visit https://www.sspca.org/.

Learn more about Petco Love here: https://petcolove.org/.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 132 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. Visit sspca.org/ for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

About Petco Love:

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

