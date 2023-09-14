SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA announced today that they received a $25,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Sacramento region.



Photo Caption: Staff from the Sacramento SPCA gather with adoptable dog, Ms. Agatha, in front of the shelter’s Adoption Center.

The Sacramento SPCA has positioned itself as a lifesaving resource for animals in need, regardless of the animal’s age, breed, health, and behavior. When the Sacramento SPCA began noticing an increase in both the number of animals entering the shelter with existing behavior challenges and the average length-of-stay for dogs, particularly large breeds, Behavior staff jumped into action piloting a new program to support these animals and their new families.

Customized take-home kits were created to support adopters and animals showing preexisting behavior conditions. Thanks to the lifesaving investment from Petco Love, adopters will receive an “Adoption Success Kit” containing items such as a Sensi harness, Kong, clicker, snuffle mat, and a training manual. For dogs needing even further support, adopters will also receive training vouchers for either a digital or in-person session with an external training organization.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Folsom Petco Pet Care Center and for Petco Love supporting our lifesaving work,” said Altine. “With this $25,000 lifesaving investment, we can support new adopters, reduce the number of animals returned to our care for behavior reasons, and keep as many families together as possible.”

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Sacramento SPCA is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

As the only full-service 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and not affiliated with any other SPCA or humane society, including the ASPCA. All funds stay right here in the Sacramento region – helping animals – and the people who love them – in our own communities.

For more information about the Sacramento SPCA visit https://www.sspca.org/.

Learn more about Petco Love here: https://petcolove.org/.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 131 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed

to keep people and pets together for life. Visit sspca.org for more information and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Petco Love:

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

