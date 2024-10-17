SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA announced today the appointment of Jennifer Brent as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 14, 2024. Brent joins the Sacramento SPCA with more than 16 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit and animal welfare sectors, serving the past 8 years as Executive Director of The California Wildlife Center (CWC), a Southern California nonprofit dedicated to rescue and rehabilitation of native California animals.



Photo caption: New Sacramento SPCA CEO, Jennifer Brent, pictured with Beau, a dog currently receiving specialized care at the shelter.

Prior to CWC, Brent held executive leadership roles at two private foundations supporting the needs of companion animals through spay/neuter and adoption and served as a Commissioner to the Department of Animal Care and Control for the City of Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our lifesaving team,” said Susan Gray, Sacramento SPCA Board President. “She has a proven track record of effective leadership and a deep passion for helping animals and people. We are confident that her vision and expertise will guide us into the next chapter of lifesaving work in our community.”

Brent recently moved from Southern California to take on the leadership role at the Sacramento SPCA, a nationally recognized leader for delivering high-quality, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, along with adoption, wellness, and outreach programs that positively impact more than 40,000 animals each year.

“I am honored to join the Sacramento SPCA and work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Brent. “I look forward to learning more about the needs of animals and people in Sacramento and building on the strong foundation already in place to save more lives.”

Recognizing the vital role of community engagement in the Sacramento SPCA’s work, Brent is eager to gather insights and build collaborative partnerships that enhance the organization’s lifesaving impact.

As the only full-service 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and not affiliated with any other SPCA or humane society, including the ASPCA. All funds stay right here in the Sacramento region – helping animals – and the people who love them – in our own communities.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 132 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

Visit https://www.sspca.org/ for more information and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

