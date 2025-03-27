GREENSBORO, N.C., March 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The North Carolina Business Coalition on Health (NCBCH) proudly announced the winners of its 4th Annual Culture of Wellbeing Awards during the NCBCH Spring Forum held last week in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Image caption: NCBCH Culture of Wellbeing Awards.

This year’s award recipients exemplify excellence in workplace wellness and employee wellbeing. Reynolds American, Inc. was recognized as the Large Employer Category Winner, and Atlantic Packaging received top honors in the Small/Midsize Employer Category.

Employers from across North Carolina applied for this prestigious award, showcasing their comprehensive wellness initiatives and organizational culture efforts. Each year, NCBCH evaluates applicants across five critical components:

Culture, Foundation, and Policies Program Offerings, Tools, and Incentives Strategic Planning and Communications Reporting, Metrics, and Evaluation Innovation

“These awards highlight the outstanding work North Carolina employers are doing to foster healthier, more supportive workplaces,” said Jon Rankin, President and CEO of NCBCH. “Reynolds American and Atlantic Packaging have demonstrated exceptional commitment to cultivating a true culture of wellbeing.”

The Culture of Wellbeing Awards celebrate employers that are not only investing in the health of their workforce but also setting a high standard for organizational excellence, innovation, and strategic wellbeing leadership.

For more information about the Culture of Wellbeing Awards or to learn how to participate in next year’s program, visit https://ncbch.net/.

About the North Carolina Business Coalition on Health (NCBCH)

The North Carolina Business Coalition on Health (NCBCH) is a coalition of employers and key healthcare stakeholders in the state, using their collective voice to impact the quality and cost of healthcare delivery systems in North Carolina through advocacy, innovation, and education. As the employer voice advocating for a better healthcare delivery system, NCBCH provides resources, education, advocacy, innovation, and networking opportunities for its employer members seeking to improve the well-being of their workforce in effective and cost-efficient ways. www.ncbch.net

News Source: North Carolina Business Coalition on Health