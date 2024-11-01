LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds gathered on L. Ron Hubbard Way for a traditional celebration of the Day of the Dead to honor the lives of the departed with music, traditional dances and food. The festival was hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



Image caption: PHOTO CAPTION: L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with the sound, scents and music of the Indigenous cultures of Mexico for a celebration of life on the Day of the Dead.

The Day of the Dead is an ancient tradition in Mexico, now popular worldwide and celebrated from October 31 through November 2.

This is not a day of sorrow, as many might think, but rather a true celebration of life. Family members and friends who have passed are remembered through a festival filled with Indigenous culture and traditions.

Sabor de Michoacán (Taste of Michoacán) organizes the annual event. The L.A.-based nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and sharing the culture of Michoacán, the Mexican state where the Day of the Dead celebration originated in pre-Columbian times.

Bearded and masked “Chinelos” danced in the street. Their costumes originated in the 19th century as a symbolic revolt against Mexico’s Spanish rulers. The Voladores, the “flying men” of Veracruz, performed their aerial acrobatics, transporting the crowd to the days when the Aztecs and other Indigenous people ruled the land. Traditional dancers performed folkloric dances representing diverse regions of Mexico.

Family altars called “ofrendas” lined the street, each bearing personal items of the deceased, including photos and belongings, to remember them by.

The aroma of traditional food served from booths along L. Ron Hubbard Way, including handmade tortillas and “atoles,” a corn-based hot drink—a Day of the Dead tradition—brought back fond memories.

The Church of Scientology supports the cultural diversity of Los Angeles with this and other community celebrations that keep customs, art and traditions alive. These celebrations bring to mind the words of humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “The greatest joy there is in life is creating. Splurge on it!”

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology-losangeles.org

VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo?si=IacguYgdC8ziRxzO

https://www.scientology.tv/watch/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1101-s2p-dayofthedead-300dpi.jpg

PHOTO CAPTION: L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with the sound, scents and music of the Indigenous cultures of Mexico for a celebration of life on the Day of the Dead.

News Source: Church of Scientology International