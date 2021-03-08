TRENTON, N.J., and PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, today announced a two-year extension of its strategic partnership with New Jersey Youth Soccer, the governing body for US Youth Soccer in New Jersey.

Stack Sports will continue to deliver best-in-class technology and service to New Jersey Youth Soccer through its U.S. Soccer Connect platform, an exclusive version of Stack Sports’ Sports Connect platform developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect platform provides the operating system and technology solutions for the state association, its member clubs and leagues, and the parents, players, coaches and teams participating in NJYS’s soccer community.

“In a time with so much change and uncertainty, Stack Sports has remained a reliable partner committed to the success of our members. Continuing our partnership further aligns us with the tech leader in this space and will provide our members with stability, partner-focused improvements, and best-in-class technology. We are looking forward to a bright future for soccer in New Jersey,” said Evan Dabby, Executive Director at NJYS.

“We are both motivated and humbled about the opportunity to continue innovating and delivering unique experiences for years to come with New Jersey Youth Soccer and its soccer community. Developing deep strategic partnerships is fundamental to our goals of growing sports participation and making sports easy for everyone involved, and our relationship with New Jersey is a perfect example of that,” said Tom Arnett, General Manager of Sports Connect.

Members of NJYS will continue to benefit from U.S. Soccer Connect’s exclusive functionality such as athlete safety features, mobile-first player registration, digital marketing hub, comprehensive financial reporting, automated coach compliance, and direct integration with the U.S. Soccer Federation. This connected ecosystem will save staff and volunteers thousands of administrative hours annually and will continue to improve the connectedness of the game globally.

About New Jersey Youth Soccer

New Jersey Youth Soccer, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with U.S. Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation, is comprised of more than 100,000 players from 5 to 19-years-old; 20,000+ coaches; and thousands of volunteers. Members collectively support the sport of soccer through training, practice, competition and the spirit of good sportsmanship. The association features recreational, travel soccer programs at multiple skill levels; Olympic Development Programs (ODP); tournaments including the National Championship series; coach and referee training and certification programs; and TOPSoccer, a program for children with special needs. To learn more about NJYS go to www.njyouthsoccer.com/about_us.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com.

