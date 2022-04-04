PLANO, Texas, and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Mexico Youth Soccer Association (NMYSA), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced a multi-year partnership extension with Sports Connect as part of its mission to grow and advance the game of soccer in New Mexico. As the exclusive technology provider of NMYSA, Sports Connect will continue to provide technology solutions for the state association, affiliated leagues and clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.

Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sport resources to any project in American sports history.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Sports Connect as the Exclusive Technology Provider of New Mexico Youth Soccer,” said Gloria Faber, Executive Director of NMYSA. “Extending this long-standing partnership with Sports Connect ensures our affiliated clubs are utilizing the most innovative solution on the market. Over the years, our clubs have received unmatched customer support as well as consistent enhancements to make their experience even better each season.”

As an exclusive partner of NMYSA, Sports Connect will serve as the participation growth platform for both the state office and its member clubs.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to continue our partnership with the New Mexico Youth Soccer Association with a goal of growing the sport in the state,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “NMYSA has been fostering a safe and fun environment for the development of New Mexico’s youth through the game of soccer for decades, and we are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative technology and best-in-class support.”

Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with NMYSA, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, data insights, secure online payment processing, and more.

About New Mexico Youth Soccer Association

The New Mexico Youth Soccer Association is a 501(c)(4) not-for-profit corporation and National Youth State Association of the United States Soccer Federation. As members of US Youth Soccer, they represent, govern and serve 18 member leagues and their 45 club affiliates. NMYSA has almost 24,000 registered players, coaches and administrators in a service area that extends throughout New Mexico and into west Texas, southern Colorado and eastern Arizona for certain programs. New Mexico Youth Soccer Association provides rewarding recreational and competitive opportunities for boys and girls 5-19 years old. For more information, see https://www.nmysa.net/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.

