The system updates include integrations with industry-leading escrow software vendors, allowing managers to view every transaction in their system to allow for increased internal visibility and transparency surrounding the document and transaction. The updates also enable enterprise clients to use the eClose360 platform autonomously while maintaining access to NotaryCam’s industry-leading customer service team.

“In this latest update, we built in some hierarchy control permissions and privileges that will benefit all our clients but especially for our large enterprise clients that want more internal control over the platform,” said NotaryCam division president Rick Triola. “With that understanding in mind, we set out to build a product that would meet their needs, and the expanded capabilities and options available in eClose360 will have a significant impact for those larger enterprise clients.”

NotaryCam’s enhanced dashboard allows all parties to view the transaction progress and access the video recording, and its publicly-available application programming interface (API) integration has also simplified the client onboarding process.

With expanded browser options, NotaryCam users can now access the platform on the browser of their choice, such as Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari and more. Additionally, the platform is mobile-friendly, allowing users to easily participate in a remote online notarization (RON) transaction using a mobile phone or tablet. Additional features include an autosave function and the hassle-free ability to make last-minute document updates, such as fixing a typo or adding a document to the transaction.

“With the ability to make changes to documents, notaries can attain the necessary permissions and update documents on the fly rather than requiring the signers to reschedule the transaction for a later date,” stated Triola. “Giving notaries the capability to fix a typo or add a last-minute document without bringing the transaction to a halt is just one of the reasons NotaryCam successfully completes 99.8% of its real estate closings.”

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of electronic wills (eWills), legal docs (i.e. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

