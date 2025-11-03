HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that Enterprise Product Manager Joseph Bisaillon has been honored as a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award is given to technology leaders driving impactful innovation in the housing industry. Bisaillon is honored for his work bridging the gap between technology development and end-user needs to advance digital closing solutions through automation and integrative closing processes.



Image caption: NotaryCam Enterprise Product Manager Joseph Bisaillon honored as HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

Bisaillon has played a central role in shaping the evolution of digital closings and driving industry-wide adoption of remote online notarization (RON), helping lenders adapt to a more connected, fully digital ecosystem. Previously, he led development of one of the first MISMO-certified RON platforms, contributing to national standards and legislation that paved the way for secure online notarization. Working with NotaryCam, Bisaillon continues driving innovation by integrating previously fragmented processes through AI tools that classify documents, validate compliance and enhance accuracy and efficiency in the signing process. His leadership in unifying RON, eSignature, IPEN, and mobile notarization within a single platform has further helped lenders and title partners accelerate closings while maintaining the highest levels of compliance and borrower trust.

Bisaillon’s guidance has also been instrumental to the success of NotaryCam’s Done For You program, which is designed to minimize disruption and make eClosings accessible through lenders’ title partners. His contributions to behind-the-scenes processes such as eNote creation and registration have enhanced efficiency, introduced innovative solutions, and ensured that lenders and title partners alike experience a seamless transition into electronic closings.

“The mortgage and title industries are at a turning point. Connecting systems, people, and data in ways that drive real efficiency and trust is critical,” said Bisaillon. “It’s a privilege to receive recognition for all that our team at NotaryCam continues to accomplish as we focus on developing technology that meets regulatory standards while simplifying the closing experience for everyone involved.”

“The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “Whether it’s advancing AI and automation, strengthening data ecosystems, or elevating the digital experience for professionals and consumers alike, these leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector.”

Explore the full list of 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter award recipients: https://www.housingwire.com/techtrendsetters/.

