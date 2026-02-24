HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced President and CEO Brian Webster has been honored by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) as a 2026 Industry Titan. The NMP Industry Titan award spotlights experienced mortgage professionals whose dedicated efforts drive the industry forward. Webster is honored for his pivotal role in modernizing the mortgage process. His enduring influence is evident in the widespread normalization of remote online notarization (RON), which continues to shape how borrowers, lenders, servicers and notaries interact in a digital-first mortgage ecosystem.



Image caption: NotaryCam President Brian Webster.

With more than 25 years of experience in mortgage and financial services, Webster has helped transform RON from an emerging concept into a trusted, compliant component of digital mortgage transactions. Prior to leading NotaryCam, his work at the CFPB, Wells Fargo, and Freedom Mortgage contributed to early eMortgage initiatives that laid the foundation for today’s paperless closing ecosystem. He has also played an active role in shaping industry standards through collaboration with regulatory and trade organizations, including participation in initiatives with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the MBA Tech Vendor Working Group.

Under Webster’s leadership, NotaryCam has facilitated over two million notarizations, including more than 238,000 in 2025 alone. He has guided the expansion of NotaryCam’s secure, compliant RON and identity verification solutions across newly approved states, while strengthening integrations with leading eClosing and document providers. Webster has also championed initiatives designed to simplify digital adoption for lenders, helping make RON a scalable, trusted component of both purchase and servicing workflows.

“Being named an NMP Industry Titan is an honor that belongs to the entire NotaryCam team and our partners, who continue to push for meaningful modernization across mortgage and real estate transactions,” said Webster. “Advancing digital closings and remote online notarization has never been about technology alone. It is about improving trust, accessibility and confidence in the mortgage process.”

Explore the full list of NMP Industry Titans: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/2026-industry-titans-pinnacle-professional-excellence.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than two million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

