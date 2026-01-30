HOUSTON, Texas., Jan. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, announced a standout year in 2025, having reached more than 2 million successful notarizations to date, including more than 238,000 notarizations completed this year. The company also doubled both its credit card transaction volume and the number of servicers using loss mitigation-related RON transactions through its real estate vertical, exemplifying growing industry adoption of digital solutions.



“2025 was a pivotal year for NotaryCam as we saw record adoption of remote online notarization across real estate, servicing and credit workflows,” said Brian Webster, president and CEO of NotaryCam. “Surpassing the 2 million notarization milestone reflects not only the scalability of our technology, but the trust our clients place in us to deliver secure, compliant and reliable digital transactions. As demand for RON continues to accelerate, we remain focused on expanding access, strengthening integrations and helping the industry modernize with confidence.”

In 2025, NotaryCam also played a central role in Stewart’s launch of Signer’s Choice, a premier, all-in-one signing solution that unifies NotaryCam’s industry-leading remote online notarization technology with Signature Closers’ nationwide in-person signing network. The combination brings together two proven Stewart companies under a single brand, delivering unmatched flexibility for title companies, lenders and institutions navigating increasingly complex signing requirements.

By integrating RON and in-person signing capabilities into one compliant, scalable solution, Signer’s Choice eliminates the fragmentation that has long challenged the signing process, allowing transactions to move seamlessly forward without redraws, rekeying, alternate providers or costly delays.

“The launch of Signer’s Choice was one of the most important milestones of the year for us,” Webster said. “By bringing Signature Closers together with NotaryCam under a single brand, we’ve created a truly unified signing experience that gives our clients the flexibility to move between remote and in-person notarization without disruption. It’s a powerful extension of our mission to modernize transactions while preserving the human-driven service the industry depends on.”

The company onboarded more than 60 new enterprise clients and 149 independent notaries. NotaryCam expanded existing partnerships and integrated with several additional partners expanding its footprint in mortgage servicing and originations. In addition, the company achieved a Trustpilot score of 4.9 and an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88, based on more than 13,000 responses with an average score of 9.6, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction.

NotaryCam’s 2025 achievements solidify the company’s position as a trusted provider of digital notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, powered by its scalable, MISMO-certified eClose360® platform. Featuring secure signing rooms and flexible integration capabilities, the platform continues to set industry benchmarks for reliability and operational efficiency.

Multiple industry recognitions underscored NotaryCam’s expertise:

The company was included in the HousingWire Tech100 for the seventh consecutive year.

President and CEO Brian Webster was honored as a HousingWire Vanguard.

Enterprise Product Manager Joseph Bisaillon was named a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

ABOUT NOTARYCAM, A STEWART COMPANY

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is a leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every allowable jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

