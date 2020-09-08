NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, announced that its founder and CEO Rick Triola has received the 2020 October Research Award for Innovation for his innovations in and driving adoption of remote online notarization (RON) in the lending and title/settlement services industries.



PHOTO CAPTION: NotaryCam founder and CEO Rick Triola.

Now in its ninth year, the October Research awards program honors leaders in the title, underwriting, lending and settlement services industries for their accomplishments in the areas of leadership, innovation and philanthropy. Triola was presented with this year’s Award for Innovation in a virtual ceremony at the 16th annual National Settlement Services Summit (NS3).

As October Research publication The Title Report noted in its Sept. 2, 2020, coverage of this year’s winners:

Triola founded eSigning solutions provider Settleware in 1999 and NotaryCam in 2012. Using this technology, he completed the first mortgage remote online closing in 2014. Since then, he’s advocated at every level across the country to advancing the legalization of the technology.

In a time where eClosings and digital mortgage adoption is skyrocketing, Triola intentionally designed the NotaryCam platform with the flexibility to accommodate all types of closing ceremonies. That has allowed the technology to adapt to the inconsistent state regulatory requirements around the country.

NotaryCam is adding roughly 15,000 new users to the platform monthly, resulting in more than 350,000 total users on the platform this year, and has executed more than 250,000 transactions to date.

“I am honored and humbled to accept this award on behalf of myself and the entire NotaryCam team,” Triola said. “Our team works tirelessly to not only provide the best RON services to our clients, but also to further advances in the industry and help promote RON adoption. Industry-leading technology is only valuable if it is being utilized, and I am proud of our efforts to lead the field in technological innovation, adoption support and customer service.”

Triola pioneered RON in the real estate space when he founded NotaryCam back in 2012 and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Since then, Triola and NotaryCam have set the industry standard for RON/ROC technology, as the only platform on the market that scales to meet document notarization and real estate closing standards for all jurisdictions, including attorney-state closings; provides all-party access to join the online signing ceremony; and complements its technology with a nationwide network of eNotaries well versed in the intricacies of executing RON eClosings and available 24/7 to ensure a seamless, error-free ROC ceremony at the homebuyer’s convenience. Additionally, NotaryCam provides a single platform capable of completing hybrid, in-person e-notarization (IPEN) and RON closings, all of which have experienced increased demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, emergency legislation related to COVID-19 has furthered the nationwide adoption and legalization of RON. Prior to this emergency legislation, the real estate and mortgage industries were reluctant to embrace RON technology without explicit legal support at the state level. Thus, Triola has devoted the last seven years to advancing nationwide RON legalization, including worked closely with the Notary Public Administrators (NPA) section of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) on the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA), which many states have opted to adopt for their own RON legislation.

To see the full list of winners, visit https://www.thetitlereport.com/Articles/NS3-Industrys-best-honored-with-OR-awards-80208.aspx.

About October Research:

October Research, LLC is the nation’s leading independent provider of market intelligence, industry news, expert opinion and regulatory information for professionals in the real estate, title, financial and settlement services industries. The company was founded to be the unifying, agenda-free voice of these industries and the professionals that support them. We have been headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, since our inception in 1999, and still boast the only full-time, independent newsroom devoted to providing in-depth coverage of the top real estate, title insurance, financial and settlement services issues.

About NotaryCam:

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.