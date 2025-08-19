HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, its certification to perform RON services in the state of Vermont. This development follows Vermont’s enactment of legislation supporting remote notarizations, allowing notaries with a Special Endorsement to perform digital notarizations in the state.



Image caption: NotaryCam logo.

With this certification, Vermont-based notaries can now leverage NotaryCam’s secure platform to complete notarizations digitally, expanding access to convenient, compliant and fraud-resistant notarial services. This advancement empowers lenders and real estate professionals operating in Vermont to streamline borrower interactions without compromising on security or legal integrity.

“RON can not only increase convenience but also support fraud prevention strategies,” said Brian Webster, president of NotaryCam. “With RON acceptance increasing nationwide, we’re eager to continue delivering secure, innovative RON solutions to help lenders build processes to prepare for an increasingly digital future.”

To date, 47 states and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation enabling remote e-notarization, with Vermont being the most recent to join. NotaryCam’s platform supports both e-signatures and RON, ensuring electronic documents meet state and federal compliance standards. The platform is available as a licensed software solution for enterprises and independent notaries, or users can access NotaryCam’s nationwide network of professional notaries for on-demand services.

For more information on RON legislation in Vermont, visit the National Notary Association: https://www.nationalnotary.org/knowledge-center/news/law-updates/vt-administrative-rules-2025.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is a leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every allowable jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com/ for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

LOGO link for media: https://www.notarycam.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/NotaryCam-logo-rgb-2-768×216.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for NotaryCam

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.