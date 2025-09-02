HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that President and CEO Brian Webster has been honored as a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. Recognizing the industry’s most impactful executives, the Vanguard Awards spotlight innovative leaders who are shaping the future of housing. Webster is honored for his work championing the adoption of digital solutions in the industry, particularly remote online notarization (RON).



Under Webster’s leadership, NotaryCam has achieved exponential growth and become a leading RON provider, facilitating almost two million RON transactions and driving the transformation of digital closings. His focus on customer satisfaction, regulatory compliance, and innovation has positioned NotaryCam as a trailblazer in the housing technology landscape. NotaryCam maintains a leading Net Promoter Score of 86 with over 23,427 responses and an average score of 9.5, as well as a TrustPilot score of 4.8, highlighting Webster’s driving commitment to ensure NotaryCam delivers exceptional value to its customers.

“From the start, our mission at NotaryCam has been to make digital closings accessible, secure, and effortless for everyone involved in the transaction,” said Webster. “The many RON transactions we’ve supported and our industry-leading customer satisfaction scores underscore the real-world impact of that mission. I’m proud of how far we’ve come in helping the industry embrace digital transformation, and this honor inspires myself and my team to continue leading the way.”

“The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. “These leaders aren’t just driving growth within their organizations, they’re shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

