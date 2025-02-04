HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Tech100 awards program. Now in its 13th year, HousingWire Magazine’s Tech100 program honors the most innovative and impactful organizations in the mortgage and real estate industries. NotaryCam has been recognized for its unique “Done For You” eClosing program, record growth, an increased nationwide footprint and industry-leading customer satisfaction.



Image caption: HousingWire Tech100 Honoree.

Over the past year, NotaryCam executed over 154,000 RON transactions, including a 26% increase in loss mitigation-related transactions. Serving over one million users globally, NotaryCam’s industry-leading 86 Net Promoter Score (NPS, with over 23,427 responses and a mean score of 9.5), reflects its ability to meet growing demand from lenders for exceptional user experience and borrower support. NotaryCam expanded its nationwide footprint by securing RON provider approvals in South Dakota and California, positioning itself to support transactions in states that recently passed RON legislation. Additionally, NotaryCam grew its client base by adding over 75 new customers and expanding into new verticals, solidifying its role as a leader in digital notarization solutions.

The Tech100 list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions for the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. NotaryCam’s eClose 360® platform helps lenders address borrower demand for digital mortgage solutions by providing an end-to-end eClosing solution. Seamlessly integrated with top document providers such as DocMagic and Asurity, NotaryCam supports lenders and title companies, reduces human error, improves closing times and delivers secure, customizable signing room options. Its advanced features provide automated tagging, generate compliant eNotes and enable secure eVault management.

“Our record-breaking growth and expanded footprint highlight the growing demand for digital transformation in real estate and mortgage transactions,” said Brian Webster, president of NotaryCam. “By securing RON provider approvals in key states like South Dakota and California, NotaryCam is positioned to meet evolving market needs while ensuring a superior customer experience.”

“The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “These companies are not just enhancing processes—they’re redefining what’s possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market.”

Explore the full list of 2025 HousingWire Tech100 honorees: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2025-tech100-mortgage-honorees/.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

