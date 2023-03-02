NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has been selected by the publication HousingWire for its annual Tech100 awards program.



Last year, NotaryCam surpassed more than one million successful remote online notarization (RON) transactions and did so while maintaining a net promoter score higher than the mortgage industry average. NotaryCam saw 36% year-over-year growth in real estate transactions and 121% in its insurance transactions. In the last year, NotaryCam has also updated its eClose360® platform, expanding its capabilities and delivering a better user experience for all parties.

For the eleventh year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“We’re proud to be included in HousingWire Tech100 list for the fifth year in a row with such great company,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. “NotaryCam has been a pioneer in the RON space for years. It’s something we’re continually improving and a necessary tool as the world continues to embrace digitalization.”

In 2022, NotaryCam launched “NotaryCam for Independent Notaries,” providing a platform for notaries to perform RON transactions on an as-needed basis. Prior to the official product launch, NotaryCam had three individual notaries signed up and by the end of 2022, this user base had grown by over 3,000%.

As NotaryCam continues to expand throughout the mortgage industry, its partnership with a law firm has helped begin specializing in loan modification transactions. Through this partnership, servicing clients have not only reduced turn times and costs, but they have also been able to shorten the execution timeline and reduce or even eliminate the need for overnight shipping.

“Housing News podcast listeners are well aware of my vision and north star of a more elastic housing market — a housing market powered by technology that enables the same human capital efficient operations at 12 million annual loans as 4 million annual loans. We’re focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

