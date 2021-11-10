NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members.

The event will run Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14, 2021, and allow active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam’s secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.

“NotaryCam has long acknowledged our inability to repay our service members, but we are honored to continue to be able to show our appreciation by offering our remote online notarization services to military members at no charge each Veterans Day,” said NotaryCam division president Rick Triola. “As a proud supporter of our retired and active-duty service members, the NotaryCam team humbly offers this token of our gratitude to all who have served and continue to serve our country.”

Since 2013, NotaryCam has held its Help a Hero promotion for Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day. Current U.S. military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military ID, Veterans ID or other proof of service during the promotion. Promotion applies only to NotaryCam RON services. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience.

In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize business and includes the execution of electronic wills (eWills), legal docs (i.e. power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net promotor score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands

