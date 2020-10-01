NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that its founder and CEO Rick Triola has been named a 2020 Vanguard by housing finance trade publication HousingWire as part of its sixth annual HW Vanguard Awards™ program. Triola, who was also named a Vanguard in 2018, was recognized for his work advancing Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, providing lenders with a digital closing solution that proved crucial to keeping mortgage pipelines flowing during the pandemic.



PHOTO CAPTION: NotaryCam founder and CEO Rick Triola.

HousingWire’s 2020 Vanguards have led their respective companies to spectacular success, as evidenced by expanding products, services, and profits. These 50 winners were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.

“One of the highest achievements in the housing industry, the Vanguard award honors the top executives – and they certainly earned it,” said HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez. “In the program’s most competitive year yet, 50 winners rose to the top, boasting their outstanding achievements in innovation and leadership. With these leaders at the helm, the future of housing is bright.”

As adoption of RON technology continues to increase in the real estate sector, NotaryCam remains the only platform that scales in every jurisdiction to accommodate when, how and where homebuyers want to close, providing a competitive advantage to mortgage lenders and their settlement agents. The platform also allows multiple parties to join the signing ceremony in person or from anywhere in the World and is supported by a robust, nationwide network of trained eNotaries available 24/7/365 to ensure a seamless, error-free remote online closing ceremony.

“RON adoption has increased significantly over the past few years, with exponential growth in the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Triola. “Thankfully, homebuyers, lenders and settlement agents were able to rely on NotaryCam’s industry-leading customer service and easy-to-use technology to complete their closing ceremonies safely and securely, resulting in a 10x- increase in monthly closings completed on the NotaryCam platform since January. These feats were made possible by the hard-working NotaryCam team, with whom I share this award.”

In early 2020, 23 states had passed RON legislation, including Florida – a state that Triola predicted would be an ideal proving ground for RON due to its high concentration of international/remote buyers and sellers, vacation/second homes and senior population. Thanks to his early anticipation of demand leading up to Florida’s Jan. 1 RON start date, NotaryCam was able to increase its month-over-month RON transactions in Florida by 100% during Q1 2020 without issue, a trend that has continued throughout 2020.

This would prove to be excellent training for Triola and his team as nearly all states without RON legislation passed temporary measures allowing for RON at the start of the pandemic, and currently, 48 states and Washington D.C. authorize remote e-notarization either through an existing law, or emergency action. These emergency actions were able to be put in place so quickly due to the recommended uniform language Triola helped draft alongside the Uniform Law Commission (ULC). Furthermore, NotaryCam developed its Concierge Service to accommodate remote ink signings (RIN), which many states chose to authorize in lieu of RON in their emergency orders As a result of Triola’s leadership and dedication, NotaryCam was able assist real estate professionals in executing digital closings amidst social distancing concerns while increasing the firm’s revenue over 100% in the first two quarters of 2020.

