NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PassFab has proudly announced the launch of its all-new and exciting ‘PassFab Back to School Education Offer’ to welcome back students and teachers from holidays. In this remarkable new offer, PassFab is offering a wide range of promotional activities, including huge discount, and an epic buy one get one free offer. In this PassFab Back to School Education Offer, the company is also offering its powerful screen recorder for learning and its bundles at a great discount.

“PassFab started in 2010 as a leading professional software provider and over the years, our well-received products have been trusted, downloaded, installed and used by millions of users in different countries and regions globally,” said the spokesperson of PassFab, while introducing the company. “With our easy, fast, reliable, and professional software solutions, we have reached more than 20 million users worldwide in over 200 countries and we will keep innovating and moving forward to bring the best service for everyone in the world,” she added.

Up to 70% Discount Only Need $5

In PassFab Back to School Education Offer this summer, the first promotion offered by PassFab is announced under the PassFab Student Plan. With more than 70% discount, students can now get PassFab Screen Recorder for only $5. With this remarkable new software to support online learning, students can easily record any area of their screen, webcam, or both for a picture in picture effect, in high definition and with no restrictions on the number or length of their recordings.

Buy One PassFab Product Get One Free

In the second promotion under the PassFab Back to School Education Offer, anyone can now avail the Buy One Software and Get One Screen Recorder for FREE offer. Users can choose from a wide range of useful software from the website of PassFab and get a screen recorder as a bonus on checkout. Among these software is 4WinKey, which is known as the ultimate way to bypass windows software on any computer. The company also offers iPhone Unlocker Software, Android Unlocker Software, and get Screen Recorder free of cost.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: http://www.passfab.com/sales-promotion.html

About PassFab

PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.

