Some 200 languages are spoken in Los Angeles County, and more than a third of county residents were born outside the United States. But while Hispanic or Latinx families and individuals comprise nearly 47 percent of the population, making this the largest ethnic group in the county, the community suffers disproportionate economic and social challenges, including lower income, higher unemployment, less education, and fewer advancement opportunities.

The men and women honored at the World Humanitarian Day ceremony are working to level the playing field and have dedicated their lives to helping the Latin community.

Walter Batres migrated to America from Guatemala at 18 in the midst of his country’s repressive civil war. He formed the Guatemalan Migrant Network (RMG) to provide support and guidance for the repatriation to Guatemala of migrants who have died in the U.S. or en route to the country, and expanded the nonprofit’s services to promote education, cultural pride, sports and humanitarian activities. His organization provides food, water and medical supplies to Guatemalans seeking refuge in the U.S. RMG members are compassionate individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including business owners, artisans and professionals in many fields and trades, working together to improve the lot of the migrant community.

Minister Emmanuel Balderas and his team of volunteers have provided food for thousands of orphans and low-income families in Veracruz, Mexico. They raise funds for scholarships and school materials for children in rural areas, donate wheelchairs to the elderly and have provided more than 400,000 toys to Veracruz children. He is known for his compassion and his spiritual and emotional counseling to uplift members of the L.A. migrant community.

Martin Cruz, president of the Chicano Latino Immigrant Democratic Club of Southern California, uplifts Latin American communities by spearheading the formation of cultural groups and events to unite, empower, and foster pride in the heritage of Latin Americans in Southern California.

Justina and Jose Islas, president and vice president of the nonprofit Unidos Por Una Misma Causa (United for the Same Cause), provide counseling and help for those suffering from domestic violence and drug abuse, and they educate the community on drug prevention and human rights.

Montebello Rotary Club President for 2023–2024 Edward Franco and his team were recognized for their initiatives to educate underserved children.

Alberto Godinez, TV and radio personality, was awarded for his work to save victims of human trafficking. Godinez is also a major player in providing comprehensive information on drug prevention to rehabilitation centers.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

