RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raytheon Chesapeake Depot in Chesapeake, Virginia has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP).

Raytheon Chesapeake Depot is one of 37 STAR public and private sector worksites recognized by VOSH. This facility provides electronic overhaul and repair services for the AEGIS missile defense system. There are 123 full-time employees in two buildings with approximately 50,000 square feet of workspace and warehousing. This site is one of two Raytheon VPP STAR worksites in Virginia and one of 79 Raytheon VPP STAR worksites in the nation.

The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia’s employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant’s management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.

Acceptance into Virginia’s VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the .Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.

