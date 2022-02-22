TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (SNEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, is pleased to announce that it has integrated multiple digital lending solutions with Take Three Technologies’ (“Take3”) cloud-based and fully-integrated loan origination system (LOS), LoanMAPS™. LoanMAPS – an all-in-one LOS, POS, CRM, and report generator – was introduced to the industry via a soft launch in 2019 and is now commercially available for clients.

The new integration with LoanMAPS empowers clients by eliminating the need for an initial disclosure desk and closing department, which results in reducing the clients’ full-time employee count and slashes clients’ cost to produce loans. Via the integration, LoanMAPS users can easily and compliantly generate loan documents for borrowers, eSign documents, and will offer eClosing capability. Together, the solutions enhance the initial disclosure process, streamline closings, and provide users with an efficient and simplified mortgage process.

“The integration that we developed with Take3’s LoanMAPS LOS is seamless and bi-directional, giving users the ability to harness several of our solutions to optimize the borrower experience, reduce lender costs and ensure compliance,” stated Steve Ribultan, director of business development at DocMagic. “We are pleased to partner with Take 3 and extend this offering to mutual lender clients residing on LoanMAPS.”

LoanMAPS, a cloud-based LOS, runs completely off a standard internet browser accessible from the user’s desktop, laptop computer, or mobile device. Automating the entire lending process for mortgage bankers, LoanMAPS applies AI and sophisticated business logic to implement newfound efficiencies across the system from production through post-closing. Additionally, unlike most commercially available LOSs, LoanMAPS also includes a robust CRM, POS, and Report Generator, which eliminates the need to add third party applications, dramatically lowering the cost to originate loans while maximizing productivity. Take3 encourages clients to take their Cost to Produce Challenge and see how much they could save with LoanMAPS.

“A team of mortgage lenders developed LoanMAPS after decades of experience working with other solutions and realizing the value that having one technology provides in terms of one database and one training system,” stated Anita Padilla, CEO of Take 3 Technologies. “LoanMAPS was built by mortgage bankers, for mortgage bankers.”

Padilla continued: “From its conception, LoanMAPS was developed with the objective to give lenders the flexibility to grow their volume while saving time and money, alleviating compliance and underwriting guideline concerns, and slashing the total cost to manufacture loans. Working with a proven industry leader like DocMagic enables us to optimize the overall value that LoanMAPS offers.”

DocMagic’s Audit Engine fully automates data and document validation at all phases throughout the lending process to ensure accuracy and compliance. Continuous automated compliance checks validate that the documents are always generated in compliance with federal, state and investor rules and regulations. The integration with LoanMAPS also ensures that the TRID rules are adhered to at all times, eliminating costly errors.

“The interface between DocMagic and LoanMAPS has been hugely beneficial in streamlining our entire initial document disclosure process and ensuring compliance,” said Gail Maes, Vice President of Operations at Megastar Financial. “The ease of use it gives our customers helps elevate the borrower experience and complements the intuitive functionality that LoanMAPS gives our back-office staff.”

Take 3 Technologies is also integrating DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform with LoanMAPS. Total eClose automates the entire eClosing process via a single-source solution that guides users through a highly efficient eClosing experience which allows them to securely eSign and eNotarize a loan from anywhere via a simple internet browser. The addition of Total eClose to LoanMAPS saves borrowers significant amounts of time at the closing table and helps lenders enhance the borrower experience.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About Take 3 Technologies:

Take Three Technologies developed LoanMAPS, a cloud-based and fully-integrated loan origination system. With LoanMAPS, you can replace your current LOS, CRM, POS, and Report Generator with one easy-to-use solution that covers of all of your mortgage banking technology needs. From client management and origination to processing and closing, LoanMAPS is here for you with easy implementation and training at your fingertips. Reduce your cost to close and increase your productivity with LoanMAPS today. For more information, visit the company’s website https://welcome.loanmaps.com/.

