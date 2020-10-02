NARBERTH, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Respage – a leading provider of apartment marketing services for thousands of communities nationwide, and Move For Hunger – a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced a new partnership that will fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide. With estimates showing that the number of Americans facing hunger in 2020 could increase by 46% – that’s 17 million more people – the collaborative efforts of Respage and Move For Hunger have never been more important than they are right now.

People throw away a lot of things when they move, including perfectly good food. Move For Hunger’s network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multifamily apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, volunteer to collect this unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to their local food banks. To date, Move For Hunger’s network of relocation professionals and multifamily properties has collected and delivered more than 19 million pounds of food – providing 16 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

The partnership will enable Respage to support Move For Hunger’s food rescue programs and encourage the clients, associations, and property management companies they work with to integrate the Move For Hunger model into the moving out process for residents. It will also provide the opportunity to continue to expand the Move For Hunger network: a robust community of engaged individuals that want to make a difference in the lives of others and have the resources available to create large scale change.

“Partnering with Respage both complements and advances our mission, so this collaboration was a natural fit,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “With such devastating hunger statistics all around the country, the support of Respage will help strengthen our efforts and allow us to provide meals to those struggling to put food on the table.”

“When we discovered Move For Hunger, it was clear that this was an organization that was a perfect fit for Respage. Our partnership is an important milestone in our commitment to give back to our communities and help support those less fortunate than ourselves,” said Jackie Koehler, CEO of Respage. “Today more than ever, people around the country – and the world – are struggling with hunger issues, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact within this cause through our work in multifamily.”

Rates of household food insecurity are going to remain high for the foreseeable future. Food banks, pantries, and shelters are the only places millions of people can turn to for help. Move For Hunger and Respage are committed to doing their part to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who lack reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multifamily industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Respage:

For almost 2 decades, Respage has partnered with multifamily companies to create extraordinary renting results. Through our trusted social media and reputation management platform, our highly-effective paid search, social advertising, and SEO services, our robust survey and star ratings platform, and our cutting-edge A.I. chatbot + live chat technology, we show our customers more qualified leads, satisfied residents, better star ratings, and ultimately signed leases. We serve as the leading provider of apartment marketing services for thousands of communities nationwide.

