SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading technology provider for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending program market, today announced that company President Joe Langner has been honored as a mortgage technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association. In its inaugural year, the awards program honors mortgage technology executives who “are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail.”



Langner joined ReverseVision as president in March 2020 to help establish HECM and private reverse mortgages as staple programs in mainstream lending portfolios. Since joining the company, Langner has guided its technology coexistence strategy enabling traditional lenders to evaluate and originate HECM and private reverse mortgages alongside their “forward” mortgage counterparts.

“Adopting an API-enabled strategy is critical to positioning ReverseVision for long-term technological relevance as the digital mortgage space enters a period of accelerated growth,” said ReverseVision CEO John Button. “By making it possible for loan originators to easily incorporate senior lending products into their origination workflow, Langner is empowering borrowers with choice and a rewarding return on their investment in reverse lending.”

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.