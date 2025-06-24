MONTROSE, Calif., June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On a radiant Sunday evening, the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills marked a historic milestone with the grand opening of their Ideal Scientology Mission in Montrose, California. After more than 40 years of dedicated service to the community, the Mission has elevated its commitment to the Foothills area by achieving Ideal status, symbolizing a new era of expansion and community impact.



Photo Caption: “Celebrating a New Era: The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills unveils its Ideal Mission in Montrose, CA, on June 22, 2025, marking over 40 years of community service with a grand opening attended by local leaders and volunteers.”

Nestled in the heart of Montrose, a community known for its small-town charm despite its proximity to the bustling city of Los Angeles, the Mission has long been a cornerstone for both the Scientology community and the public at large. It serves as a welcoming hub for individuals seeking personal growth and community solutions.

A Legacy of Service and Community Enrichment

Stacy Kitchens, Executive Director of the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, addressed attendees at the grand opening, reflecting on the Mission’s enduring purpose. “Our mission was established over 40 years ago with the goal of uplifting and enriching the Foothills community using the tools of Scientology,” Kitchens said. “The most common statement about this Mission is that it feels like home—not just for local parishioners, but for anyone who crosses our threshold. We serve as a central point from which to share L. Ron Hubbard’s solutions for drug rehabilitation, drug prevention, and campaigns to improve every sector of society.”

Community Leaders Celebrate a Shared Vision

The grand opening was graced by prominent community leaders who highlighted the Mission’s longstanding partnerships and contributions. Susana Porras, Community Organizer for the City of Pasadena, praised the collaborative spirit of the Scientology volunteers. “The opening of this Ideal Scientology Mission of the Foothills is yet another example of this organization doing what needs to be done,” Porras stated. “It’s one more example of community partnership and of us working together to create a beautiful, healthy, and sustainable society.”

Molly Burke from the Montrose Chamber of Commerce also commended the Mission’s enduring presence. “This Church has been here for forty-two years, and that is no small feat,” Burke remarked. “This milestone is a true testament to your dedication, resilience, and the positive impact you’ve made in our community.”

A Partner in Times of Crisis

The event also highlighted the Mission’s impactful work during times of crisis. Emlyn Thomas from Operation BBQ Relief, a charitable organization that partnered with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the devastating LA Fires, shared his firsthand experience. The two groups worked side by side to serve meals to first responders for days on end. “At disaster sites, many volunteer organizations come together to provide what people need,” Thomas said. “During our deployment here in California after the terrible fires, I first met the yellow shirts—the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. I saw what they were doing—handing out supplies, listening to people, helping families reconnect. Every person I met from Scientology was calm, prepared, and composed. They were on a mission to get the job done. I was impressed and knew I would serve with these people again in a heartbeat.”

A Future of Continued Impact

The grand opening of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills underscores a renewed commitment to serving the diverse needs of the community. With a focus on fostering personal development, community betterment, and disaster response, the Mission stands poised to continue its legacy of positive change for years to come.

For more information about the Scientology Mission of the Foothills and its programs, please visit: www.scientology-montrose.org

About the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills:

The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills has been a vital part of the Montrose community for over four decades, offering spiritual guidance, community programs, and humanitarian initiatives based on the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard. As an Ideal Mission, it aims to expand its reach and impact in the Foothills area and beyond.

