LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 26, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Scientology Network will air special programming on Thursday, June 26, spotlighting the worldwide impact of the Truth About Drugs education initiative by Foundation for a Drug-Free World.



Image caption: On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Scientology Network highlights the global fight against drug abuse with its Anti-drug Marathon.

An estimated 80,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2024, a sharp 27 percent drop from the previous year. While the decline is encouraging, the DEA warns that synthetic opioids and stimulants such as fentanyl and meth still pose an unprecedented level of danger nationwide.

The day features original episodes of Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to grass-roots advocates tackling drug abuse, crime and other social issues. These inspiring stories spotlight volunteers who use the Truth About Drugs materials to educate students, law enforcement and government leaders—creating lasting impact from local communities to national policies.

Among those featured is Jorjão Oliveira, a Brazilian rap artist whose promising career was derailed by addiction and prison. Today, he leads a rap group that uses music to spread an antidrug message, reaching youth across Brazil before drugs can.

With more than 90,000 partnerships in over 190 nations, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has built a volunteer-driven network that has reached over one billion people across six continents with its drug education materials.

The day’s programming, airing from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, includes:

Voices for Humanity episodes featuring antidrug advocates worldwide

Powerful PSAs raising awareness about the dangers of drug use

The Truth About Drugs documentary—an unflinching look at the harmful effects of street drugs, opioids, and even widely marketed pharmaceuticals

See the full schedule at https://www.scientology.tv/schedule/.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

