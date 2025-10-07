BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The bright yellow pavilion of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers returned to Louisiana’s capital, marking the 20th anniversary of a legacy of help provided during the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts in 2005.



That year, more than a thousand Scientology Volunteer Ministers arrived from across the globe to help communities in Louisiana and throughout the surrounding region. They provided food, water, clothing and thousands of Scientology Assists—a technique developed by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to help people deal with the effects of trauma, shock and loss—to those affected by the hurricane.

“What I saw the Volunteer Ministers accomplish was tremendous,” said a Louisiana State Senator at the time. “People were cared for physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

That same spirit of help continues today. The grand opening of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers pavilion was held at A.Z. Young Park, across from the Louisiana State Capitol. A local DJ set a lively atmosphere before a Louisiana pastor led an opening prayer. The ceremony featured local leaders, including an executive from the Cajun Navy, an executive from the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and local religious leaders. They emphasized readiness, unity and practical tools to handle life’s challenges.

During their time in Baton Rouge, Scientology Volunteer Ministers delivered free seminars based on The Scientology Handbook—including Assists for Illnesses and Injuries, The Technology of Study and Solutions for a Dangerous Environment. Each offered attendees hands-on tools to increase understanding, confidence and control over life’s difficulties.

One attendee, who works in a medical clinic, said she was eager to continue learning online. She spoke about how she had seen firsthand how difficulties in learning can affect children and families. Others expressed similar enthusiasm about the tools of The Scientology Handbook to help their lives.

From large-scale disaster response to individual empowerment, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue to serve Louisiana with compassion and practical solutions—proving once again that something can be done about it.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program, initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1970s, is a global outreach effort supported by the Church of Scientology to provide practical assistance and spiritual aid during times of crisis. Guided by the motto “Something Can Be Done About It,” Scientology Volunteer Ministers offer help wherever it is needed—from disaster zones to local communities. In addition to Hurricane Katrina, they have responded to major catastrophes worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks, the 2004 Southeast Asia tsunami, and the recent 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, providing relief to tens of millions.

Trained to address physical, emotional and spiritual needs, their iconic yellow tents and shirts are a beacon of hope at disaster sites and community events alike.

For more information, visit https://www.volunteerministers.org/

