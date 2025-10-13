DORSET, England, Oct. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The bright yellow tent of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers stood out among the many exhibitions at the Dorset County Show, drawing visitors eager to learn practical tools for life and experience the unique assistance the Volunteer Ministers provide.



Image caption: Photo Caption: At the Dorset County Show, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers demonstrated practical tools for life that help people cope with physical and emotional challenges.

Throughout the weekend, the Volunteer Ministers helped hundreds of attendees, providing hands-on support that addressed both physical discomfort and emotional strain. Their work centered on delivering “assists” – techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to relieve pain, stress and the effects of trauma.

Visitors experienced dramatic, immediate relief. A 70-year-old woman who was suffering from aches received an assist and was astonished, “I am very relaxed and all my aches disappeared. I have tried a lot of things but this was very gentle and worked.” A tennis player preparing for a final match received an assist to ease her pain and afterward exclaimed, “I can play the final tomorrow.”

Another woman recovering from a C-section felt so relieved that she wanted her husband to learn the technique at home to continue supporting her.

Throughout the fair, the Volunteer Ministers demonstrated these practical techniques to visitors, answered questions and showed how anyone can use the tools to relieve tension, reduce stress and improve their own wellbeing.

The assist technology is a core component of the Volunteer Ministers program which includes tools for life covered in the 19 chapters of The Scientology Handbook. In developing it, Mr. Hubbard wanted to make this technology broadly available to anyone wishing to help relieve the suffering of others. He described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others. A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Watch “Scientology: Tools for Life” on the Scientology Network for more information or take a free online course at https://volunteerministers.org/tools.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1013-s2p-cosdorset-300dpi.webp

Photo Caption: At the Dorset County Show, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers demonstrated practical tools for life that help people cope with physical and emotional challenges.

News Source: Church of Scientology International