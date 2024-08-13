WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Manufacturer Association News: FSTEC in September! Big news in amusement parks with Six Flags and Cedar. In January we hand out awards for Best of 2024/23. Submit yours today, it’s free. To submit an RFP or ask a question, email info@kioskindustry.org or call 720-324-1837. Here is our calendar to schedule. EAA timelines update: June 2025 for any new deployments. Existing deployments get limited time immunity.



Image caption: Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024.

:: Joe Sawicki now the VP of Sales at KIOSK. Well deserved. I worked with Joe for awhile when he started out at KIOSK. Impressive in that little time.

:: Chris Walther – main POS and Kiosk guy at Panasonic. Available for a new position.

:: Ron Turlington – ex-Pitney Bowes — now sales manager Kiosk & Self-Service at Crane Payments now. I have some nice options for hot and cool food vending lockers.

For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer Outdoor 43 $3200 Nice 32” touch with LED edge lights ($340) SuzoHapp has Elo 1593s – under $300 brand new

China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted] EKAA Wis View Smartlockers Vending (hot or cold)



Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a “co-op” of over 700 companies.

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads). https://kma.global/

