AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI, a leading innovator for safety solutions, leveraging machine vision, IoT sensors and AI technologies to prevent forklift accidents, was named a finalist in the “Best New Product” category for material handling, logistics and supply chain professionals by MHI. SIERA.AI joins a list of distinguished finalists including SVT Robotics, ThruWave, Vecno Robotics and Wiferion GmbH, chosen from a field of 92 submissions.

“SIERA.AI is honored to be an Innovation Awards finalist,” said Saurav Agarwal, President & CEO, SIERA.AI. “We have an incredible, talented team whose passion, endless energy and dedication help create an environment where innovation, creativity and collaboration thrive.”

SIERA.AI’s new standard for lift truck safety ensures safety in the warehouse, distribution center or manufacturing facility. The S3 Proximity Warning & Impact Monitoring works on any gas, electric or LP lift truck. The system monitors around the lift truck with audible and visual alerts. S3 with Slow to a Safe Stop for electric lift trucks ensures maximum workplace safety.

If a pedestrian, product or vehicle gets within the defined distance, and the operator is unaware, the S3 overrides the driver and automatically slows down and comes to a safe stop. All incidents are reported in our cloud-based dashboard, ready for analysis to ensure OSHA forklift safety standards.

The MHI Innovation Awards educates and provides insights on the latest material handling and supply chain products and services to ProMatDX attendees. ProMatDX is a digital event for manufacturing and supply chain professionals with critical access to the latest solutions to improve resiliency and agility of their operations. SIERA.AI is a sponsor for the event.

SIERA.AI believes in the Power of One. Our goal is to remove one barrier at a time with innovative solutions that empower and safeguard company assets and protect their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this by integrating technologies such as machine vision, IoT sensors and AI to prevent accidents before they even happen.

