SPOKANE, Wash., April 25, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Skyhawks Sports, powered by Stack Sports and renowned as the premier provider of youth sports programs for children aged 4 – 14 years in the United States, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Kevin Garnett’s Big Ticket Sports for operation and management of Kick It 3v3 Soccer and Hoop It Up 3×3 Basketball events across the nation, further enhancing Skyhawks’ extensive offerings.



Image Caption: Skyhawks Sports Teams Up with Kevin Garnett and Big Ticket Sports.

“I am looking forward to partnering with an industry leader such as Skyhawks Sports Academy to bring Kick It 3v3 Soccer and Hoop It Up 3×3 Basketball to kids across the country,” said George Daniel, CEO of Big Ticket Sports. “Stack Sports’ mission to increase participation and grow the game at the grassroots level fits perfectly with what we are doing here at Big Ticket Sports.”

Hoop It Up has been a prominent figure in the 3×3 basketball scene for the past three decades, organizing tournaments around the globe and working closely with numerous NBA teams to create unforgettable experiences. With millions of participants worldwide, Hoop It Up is known as the most extensive grassroots basketball tour in the world, hosting events in cities across the nation.

Since its inception in 1990, Kick It 3v3 Soccer has become a staple weekend event in cities throughout the country, providing year-round competition for soccer players of all abilities. The event has fostered the growth and development of several renowned athletes, including current and former professional players as well as stars from the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National teams. Kick It 3v3 Soccer is rich in history and tradition, establishing a direct grassroots connection with young soccer players and their families.

Jason Frazier, GM of Skyhawks Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to join forces with Big Ticket Sports and expand our offerings to include both Kick It 3v3 Soccer and Hoop It Up 3×3 Basketball. This collaboration will provide even more opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and create lasting memories through sports.”

About Big Ticket Sports LLC:

Owned by NBA MVP and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Big Ticket Sports is dedicated to creating dynamic sports events and experiential events. Big Ticket Sports owns and operates the iconic Hoop It Up 3×3 Basketball, Kick It 3v3 Soccer, and Let It Fly Flag Football tours, as well as providing event activation for clients such as the NBA.

For more information visit https://www.bigticketsportsllc.com/ https://www.hoopitup.com/ & https://www.kickitsoccer.com/.

About Skyhawks Sports Academy:

Over the last 40 years, Skyhawks Sports Academies have created vibrant memories in the lives of boys and girls across North America. Full of interaction and excitement, Skyhawks’ camps provide great fun for everyone, and our best camps are known to have a festival-like atmosphere. The most incredible part of a Skyhawks Sports Academy camp is that the children forget that they are learning valuable sport and life skills because those lessons are so well integrated with friendly and fascinating play. For more information visit https://www.skyhawks.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the US Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports