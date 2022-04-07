RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a full-service advertising agency with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., announces a unique collaboration with Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC on a photo technology project that enhances the in-transit vehicle selling process.

Over the past four years, Southeast Toyota has developed a vehicle photo process where vehicles arriving from Toyota are photographed prior to being transported to dealerships. In August of 2021, Southeast Toyota reached out to Sokal to collaborate on developing technology to add these vehicle photographs to the dealership’s website while the vehicles are still in-transit.

Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal, Jason Jones, CTO of Sokal, and Carson Bland, Development Manager at Sokal, have worked with the business and technology teams at Southeast Toyota over the past seven months to develop this photo technology.

As of March 1, this technology has been integrated with websites of the following dealerships: Hendrick Toyota Apex, Hendrick Toyota North Charleston, Hendrick Toyota Wilmington, Rick Hendrick Toyota of Fayetteville and Stevenson Hendrick Toyota Jacksonville.

Since March 1, 2022, all vehicles that are processed through Southeast Toyota’s facilities are displayed in the participating dealer’s inventory feed while the vehicle is still in transit. With this new integration, customers can see a 360-degree view of the actual in-transit vehicle’s exterior and interior on the dealer’s website search results page and the vehicle detail page, allowing them to explore the vehicle’s features and make their purchasing decision before the vehicle reaches the dealership’s lot.

Given the current state of the market, in which supply chain issues and lack of new vehicle inventory are of high concern, the ability to showcase real vehicle photos as soon as they arrive at Southeast Toyota’s facilities is a huge advantage for dealers. Additionally, many digital and programmatic advertising providers filter out campaigns that feature stock photos instead of real vehicle photos, which could be additional motivation for dealers to use this photo technology.

Sokal was the first website provider to offer this new capability which will revolutionize the in-transit vehicle selling process.

