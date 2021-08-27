RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, recently signed as agency of record for Iowa based Sky Ford and Sky Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM.

The recently acquired Junge Ford and Junge Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM was named Sky Ford and Sky Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM after being purchased by Alex Tovstanovsky. Both automotive stores are now under the umbrella of Sky Auto Mall which will feature a wide variety of outstanding new and pre-owned vehicles.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and ready to provide our top-notch creative services to these fine automotive dealerships,” commented Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. “Our aim at Sokal is to generate the highest visibility for our clients through creative advertising strategies, including search engine optimizations, creating custom websites, integrating the highest quality graphic design, and so much more. We’re excitedly anticipating a profitable outcome for the Sky stores.”

Starting immediately Sokal will provide digital, traditional, and group website services to both Sky Ford and Sky CJDR. Additionally, Sokal launched a new Sky Auto Mall website that will share inventory from both Sky Ford and Sky CJDR.

Sky Auto Mall is located at 1001 Ford Lane in Center Point, Iowa.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh N.C., Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.

The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

For more information about Sky Auto Mall, please visit their website at: https://www.skyautomall.com/

News Source: SOKAL